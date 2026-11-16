UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, while diesel dropped in nearly every state.

GasBuddy data showed the national average price of diesel fell below $6 per gallon for the first time since September 10th.

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The national average price of diesel has decreased 18.7 cents per gallon compared to a week ago and stands at $5.99 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 20.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon.

These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its forecast for oil production, putting additional pressure on oil prices as shipments ramp up through the Strait of Hormuz. GasBuddy expects the national average price of gasoline to fall this week to its lowest level since March.