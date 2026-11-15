ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Area dances got to strut their stuff at an annual showcase over the weekend. The St. Cloud Crush held its dance show at Apollo High School on Saturday. The Crush's junior varsity and varsity teams, St. Cloud State University's dance team, and four area dance studios all took part.

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Dancers Strut Their Stuff At Apollo For The Love Of It

The Crush's Head Coach McKenna Shepard says all the dancers look forward to the show:

"I would say it's the most fun day of our season. Especially since it's not a competition, so it's very laid back in the sense that we're not competing against anyone and they just get to go out there, perform their dances for the first time, and have fun."

Around 200 dancers took part in putting on two performances. The dance show has been taking place for over 20 years, even before Apollo and Tech's teams combined to form the Crush.

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Crush Coach Knows The Joy Of The Show From Both Sides

Shepard took part as a student and now as coach and says it's been great to see the show from both sides:

"I've been working with the studios for like a month now and just making sure things run smoothly, but I love being a part of the setup of it and just making sure every person that comes through gets to have a good time either whether they're dancing or just watching."

The Crush showed off their jazz routines and fall football show.

Crush dancers also got to perform a dance with a best friend and role model, which Shepard says is a highlight of the event. There was a 10:00 a.m. and a 2:00 p.m. show, and it cost $10 for adults and $5 for students to attend. You can check out some pictures from the show below.

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