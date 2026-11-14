WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Tuesday afternoon crash between a motorcycle and an SUV saw one person airlifted to the hospital. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 50 and County Road 160, about four miles north of Cold Spring.

The Steans County Sheriff's Office says their preliminary investigation determined that a motorcycle being ridden by 54-year-old Peter Kruger of Avon was going north on County Road 50. Meanwhile, an SUV being driven by 17-year-old James Stommes of Cold Spring was going south on County Road 50 and attempted to turn onto east County Road 160.

Authorities say Stommes did not see Kruger's motorcycle and turned directly into his path. Kruger struck the passenger side quarter panel of Stommes SUV, causing him to be thrown over the hood and onto the shoulder of the roadway. Kruger was not wearing a helmet and had to be airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Stommes and the passenger in his SUV were not hurt. The crash is still under investigation.

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