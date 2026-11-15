ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local entertainment venue has unveiled its schedule for the 2027 Spring and Summer Season. The Paramount Center for the Arts' new season includes music, dance, and theater performances as well as over 50 visual arts classes and kids' summer camps.

Dessa And Tribute Shows Headline Paramount Center 2027 Season

Some of the highlights include popular Twin Cities singer Dessa, tribute shows to Bobby Vee, Bread, John Denver, Neil Diamond, and the Electric Light Orchestra. The Spring art classes have a wide variety to choose from as well, such as pottery, stained glass, writing, and wood turning.

Tickets for the shows and registration for art classes go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The Kids' Summer Art Camps go on sale in March and run in July and August. You can check out the entire schedule by using this link.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt