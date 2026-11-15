Paramount Center Unveils Its 2027 Spring And Summer Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local entertainment venue has unveiled its schedule for the 2027 Spring and Summer Season. The Paramount Center for the Arts' new season includes music, dance, and theater performances as well as over 50 visual arts classes and kids' summer camps.
Dessa And Tribute Shows Headline Paramount Center 2027 Season
Some of the highlights include popular Twin Cities singer Dessa, tribute shows to Bobby Vee, Bread, John Denver, Neil Diamond, and the Electric Light Orchestra. The Spring art classes have a wide variety to choose from as well, such as pottery, stained glass, writing, and wood turning.
Tickets for the shows and registration for art classes go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The Kids' Summer Art Camps go on sale in March and run in July and August. You can check out the entire schedule by using this link.
Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Brantley Gilbert 2026
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt