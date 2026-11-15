ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An area tree farm will deliver a special evergreen tree to the state capitol on Monday. Cornerstone Pines in Grey Eagle is providing a 16-foot-tall Veitch-Balsam cross tree to the Capitol that will be on display in the rotunda this holiday season.

A Fragrant Veitch Balsam From Grey Eagle Heads To The Capitol

Cornerstone earned the honor of picking a tree for the Capitol after growing the Minnesota State Fair Grand Champion Christmas Tree this year. Veitch-Balsam cross trees are known for their incredible fragrance and soft jewel-green needles.

Chuck and Cathy Parker are the owners of Cornerstone Pines and have run the farm since 2008. Visitors to the tree farm can choose and cut their own tree and enjoy holiday experiences like horse-drawn wagon rides, family activities, and visits from Santa. The holiday tree is scheduled to arrive at 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

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