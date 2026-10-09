ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Luke Christian is one of two people running to represent Ward 3 on St. Cloud's City Council.

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Christian was born and raised in Stearns County. He was a member of the Air Force and is currently in law enforcement. This is his first run for public office.

Christian says that if he gets elected, he wants to listen to the residents and hear what they want for the city.

If you're always the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room. The community knows what they want, and they'll tell you what they want, but you do have to listen. The feedback that we're getting is that the community doesn't feel like they are being heard by the city council. One of the issues is getting out and meeting the people and talking to them, both the ones you agree with and the ones you don't agree with.

He says he doesn't question people's reality because it is their reality. In a position of leadership and service, it is important to be able to listen and distinguish the difference.

The data from the police department says that crime is down in downtown St. Cloud and that it's safe to go downtown, so the data points are there, but are people feeling it? I think that's one of the biggest discrepancies is that people aren't feeling it, regardless of the data points.

Christian says he's been out door-knocking and holding town hall meetings to get his name and message out there. He is challenging the incumbent, Hudda Ibrahim, for the Ward 3 seat. We'll hear from her in other newscasts throughout the day.