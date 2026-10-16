SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A bus trip to the new Minnesota Military Museum is being organized.

The Benton County Historical Society and Museum is hosting the Veteran bus trip on Wednesday, October 21st.

The bus will leave the Benton County Historical Society at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at the Military Museum at 10:20 a.m. You will be able to explore the museum on your own, with a departure time of 1:00 p.m.

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The cost is $10 per person and includes the museum admission, the bus ride, and lunch. Bag lunches are being provided by Manea's Meats of Sauk Rapids.

There is a limit of 50 people. You can call the Benton County Historical Society & Museum to RSVP at (320) 253-9614.