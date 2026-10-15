UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest information about our winter is not good news for Minnesota outdoor lovers or farmers.

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The winter temperature outlook

NOAA says with an upcoming El Niño winter for Minnesota, we’re expecting warmer-than-average temperatures and less snowfall.

The average high temperature in St. Cloud at the beginning of December is 31 degrees; it's 22 degrees at the start of January, and it is 21 degrees in early February.

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The winter precipitation outlook

Whereas there is a strong signal for above-normal temperatures during El Niño winters, precipitation during El Niño winters is much more variable. As a result, we have equal chances for above- and below-normal precipitation.

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Given the warmth expected and the potential for all-rain events, it is possible that we could have above-normal precipitation, but below-normal snowfall this winter.

St. Cloud averages a total of just over 42 inches of snow for a whole season running from October through March. For just the three winter months of December, January, and February, our average snowfall total is just over 24 inches.

The impact it could have next year

Brad Pugh, a drought expert with NOAA, said,

“We’re expecting no changes in drought conditions, and as we go deeper into next year towards the springtime, there would be growing concerns for intensifying drought conditions and additional drought development.”

This also causes concern after Minnesota just suffered through one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 80 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 62 percent is in a moderate drought, and 27 percent is in a severe drought.

The winter outlook covers the months of December 2026 through February 2027.