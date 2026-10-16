MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Banana Ball World Tour is coming back to Target Field in Minneapolis.

The 2027 Banana Ball World Tour will stop in Minneapolis on Friday, June 4th and Saturday, June 5th and feature the team Party Animals versus the team Firefighters.

Back in August, the Savannah Bannanas and the Loco Beach Coconuts played to sold-out crowds for three nights in a row.

Minneapolis is among 74 cities chosen from a pool of more than 300 applicants to host a 2027 Banana Ball World Tour stop. The brand of baseball features a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, choreographed dance routines, trick plays, and more.

Sean Rayford, Getty Images Sean Rayford, Getty Images

Ticket information

Tickets are lottery-based, and fans who are interested in attending the two games should go to the Banana Ball website now through the end of October and join the Ticket Lottery list.

2027 MyTwins Members will receive access to a limited-opportunity, priority pre-sale for both games at a future date, but are encouraged to also enter the lottery.

Jorday Barth/Texas Tailgaters Jorday Barth/Texas Tailgaters

Local connection

Cold Spring Native Jordan Barth just completed his rookie season in the Banana Ball league playing for the Texas Tailgaters.

Read More: How Jordan Barth Is Thriving In The Unique World Of Banana Ball |

