ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Concordia Orchestra will perform in St. Cloud on Thursday.

They have a concert in conjunction with Cathedral High School and the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University. Admission is free and open to everyone.

The performance is part of the orchestra's annual fall tour, which brings Concordia student musicians into communities throughout the region and creates opportunities to connect with local music students and ensembles.

If you go, after 5:00 p.m., parking is free on surface lots C, A-2, L, and H.

About the Concordia Orchestra

Concordia College is a private liberal arts college in Moorhead. The orchestra has received two Emmy Awards for its nationally broadcast Concordia Christmas Concerts. The orchestra has performed at internationally renowned venues, including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall.