Stearns County Administrator Mike Williams retired this summer after 40 years of service to cities in the United States. He is the latest guest on WJON's My Life series.

Early Years

Mike was born in southwestern Minnesota in Worthington before the family moved to Owatonna and when he was 4 years old, to Watertown, South Dakota where he spent the majority of his childhood. Mike's father sold cars and when he was 4, his father bought the Ford dealership in Watertown, South Dakota. Mike says his grandfather owned in dealership in St. Cloud many years ago where he sold Packards in the 1950s. Williams says the dealership in St. Cloud was across from where the Library currently is.

Mike Comes from a Big Family

Mike comes from a big family with 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He recalls playing a lot of sports as a young person up until high school. Mike says he didn't really excel at sports but recalls playing softball into his early 20s and golf through college.

Photo - Mike Williams Photo - Mike Williams

First City Job

Mike's first job was working in the parks department for the city of Watertown, South Dakota. He coached young kids in the park and rec department before getting a job in the municipal utilities department. Mike worked as a part-timer in the electric department supporting linemen or attending to street lights. Other jobs included mowing the lawn around the utility properties. Mike recalls working independently with some direction. He says this job taught him how he could be a value to an organization as a young man. Mike explains he was employed by the city of Watertown for about 7 years while in high school and/or during breaks in college.

The College Years

After high school graduation Mike was focused on pursuing a career in Government work. He recalls wanting to pursue a career where he could be of service to people. Mike double majored in political science and sociology at South Dakota State in Brookings. He spend two years at SDSU before transferring to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he obtained his undergraduate degree.

After Graduation Job

After gaining his undergraduate degree Mike took a job working at a place called Sky Ranch for Boys, which was a group home for troubled kids that needed extra help. He worked there as a counselor, social worker and substitute teacher for a couple of years starting in 1982. He recalls enjoying the work but it wasn't where he wanted to be long term. Mike went back to the University of South Dakota to pursue his masters degree in Public Administration.

First Job in City Administration

Mike's first job in city administration with in East End, Maine when he was 26 years old in 1986. Mike says it was a great place to live and the people were wonderful. He was in Maine for 3 years before taking a job as the city administrator in Perry, Iowa, about 45 miles northwest of Des Moines. It was a town of about 7,000 people. Mike spent 4-5 years in Perry.

Meets his Wife in Detroit Lakes

Mike made a move to Minnesota in 1993 after his time in Iowa when he became the county administrator in Becker County in Detroit Lakes. He was the first county administrator in Becker County. Mike was in that position for 7 years. He met his wife, Susan in Detroit Lakes...they've been married for almost 30 years. Mike says "she is a wonderful woman... I love her very much".

Photo - Mike Williams Photo - Mike Williams

Back to South Dakota

In 2000 Mike left Minnesota to become the city manager in Brookings, South Dakota. He recalls being recruited to apply for that position. Brookings was changing from a commissioner form of government to council management form of government. He and his wife stayed in Brookings for 3 years before taking the City Administrator job in St. Cloud in 2003.

Mike Makes the Move to St. Cloud

Mike held the City Administrator job in St. Cloud for 13 years before transitioning to Stearns County Administrator in 2016. He held that job for 10 years. Mike says he was a part of the building of so many facilities in St. Cloud which included the Law Enforcement Center, Waste Water Facility, Rivers Edge Convention Center and St. Cloud Library. Mike says he worked with great people in the city of St. Cloud and in Stearns County.

Enjoying Retirement

In retirement Mike is continuing some teaching work and is working on a project part-time for Stearns County. He says he is enjoying retirement and isn't sure what will happen next.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Mike Williams, click below.