St. Cloud City Council Candidates Face Voters Wednesday Night At Public Forum
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The League of Women Voters, St. Cloud Area, is hosting a candidate forum for the St. Cloud City Council. It will be held on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
In the Ward 1 race, the candidates are Charlie Hobbs and incumbent Dave Masters. In the Ward 3 race, the candidates are Luke Christian and the incumbent Hudda Ibrahim. In the Ward 4 race, the candidates are Joe Baratta and Craig Heurung.
Ward 2 incumbent Karen Larson is running unopposed.
The general public is invited to attend in person and submit written questions at lwvstcloud@lwvmn.org. Questions should be brief and relevant to the office of the St. Cloud City Council member.
Ward 1 candidates:
Read More: Dave Masters Seeks Reelection To St. Cloud City Council Ward 1 |
Read More: Charlie Hobbs Challenges Dave Masters In St. Cloud Ward 1 |
Ward 3 candidates:
Read More: Hudda Ibrahim's Bid For St. Cloud Ward 3 Seat |
Read More: Luke Christian Seeks Ward 3 Seat on St. Cloud City Council |
Ward 4 candidates:
Read More: Joe Baratta's Bid for St. Cloud City Council Explained |
Read More: St. Cloud Ward 4 Candidate Craig Heurung Seeks City Council Seat |