HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County fire destroyed a barn in Holdingford on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a fire at 19304 430th Street at around 2:00 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find smoke and flames coming from multiple areas of the barn. Authorities say the barn was located in the middle of the property and was away from the home.

Despite mutual aid, firefighters were unable to save the structure

The Holdingford Fire Department responded to the scene and requested mutual aid from the Albany Fire Department.

Firefighters from both departments worked to put out the fire, but the flames eventually engulfed the barn, causing it to collapse.

What may have caused the barn to catch fire?

There is no damage estimate or any information on the property inside the barn. Authorities say the cause is unknown but suspect it could be due to an electrical issue.

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