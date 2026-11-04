ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the site of the new Stearns County Justice Center.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 134 at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Right-of-Way Violation Leads to Crash

The sheriff's office says 50-year-old Nuria Abdinur Turane of St. Cloud had turned onto County Road 134, realized it was closed for construction, and then turned around to re-enter County Road 75. Turane pulled out in front of a westbound SUV driven by 75-year-old Mary Backes of St. Joseph, and the vehicles collided.

St. Joseph Couple Sent to the Hospital

Backes and her passenger, 74-year-old Thomas Backes, also of St. Joseph, were taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Turane declined medical treatment and was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

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