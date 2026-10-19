MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 17-year-old Melrose girl was hurt after she was thrown from a horse on Friday.

The incident happened in the 38800 block of Long Lake Road in Millwood Township east of Melrose. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at around 1:20 p.m.

Family members say Peyton Wensmann was riding the horse in a corral when it reared and threw Wensmann off. The horse then fell on her.

The family told authorities that Wensmann is familiar with horses, with 10 years of experience, and is on the rodeo circuit.

The sheriff's office says Wensmann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

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