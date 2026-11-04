LE SAUK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Foley woman was hurt when her vehicle hit standing water near Heim's Mill, left the road, and rolled.

Crash Happened Between St. Cloud and Sartell

The crash happened on Monday afternoon on Stearns County Road 1 near the canoe access. Sheriff's deputies and other emergency responders arrived to find an SUV had gone off the road and came to rest about 50 feet into a tree line and was near the riverbank.

Driver Trapped Inside Her Vehicle After the Crash

The driver, 54-year-old Teresa Ondarko, was the lone occupant and was trapped inside the vehicle. Sartell Firefighters were able to extricate Ondarko from the vehicle before she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says Ondarko was northbound on County Road 1 and was approaching the curve just north of Heim's Mill when she came upon the standing water and lost control.

Heavy Rain and Leaves Cause Water to Pool

The Stearns County Highway Department responded to the scene and learned that a drain in the area had been plugged by leaves and the heavy amount of rain that had fallen.

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