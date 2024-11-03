Car Crash Near Rice Injures One Person

RICE (WJON News) -- A person was hurt in an early morning crash on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. on Highway 10 near Rice.

Get our free mobile app

The patrol says a car driven by 46-year-old Shawn Bue of Little Falls was going east on Highway 10 and an SUV driven by 22-year-old Zachary Leibold of Rice was going west when they collided.

Leibold suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. Bue was not hurt in the crash.