Attempted Traffic Stop Turns Into 4 Vehicle Crash In Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- An attempted traffic stop turned into a 4 vehicle crash in Becker injuring 3 people, one seriously, on Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:00 p.m. a Sherburne County Sheriff's Deputy was trying to stop a stolen Ram pickup truck from St. Cloud on Liberty Lane driven by 21-year-old Bradley Alfred of Montrose.

Alfred did not stop for deputies, entered Highway 10 from Liberty Lane, and hit a car that was going east on Highway 10 driven by 36-year-old Christopher Vyskocil of Becker. Vyskocil then crashed with a car going west on Highway 10 driven by 46-year-old Chastity Jacobson of Big Lake. Alfred continued on and went off the road to the right and hit an SUV in a parking lot of a business driven by 39-year-old Daniel Meyer of Des Moines, Iowa.

Vyskocil was taken to North Robbinsdale Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Alfred was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Jacobson was hurt but didn't need medical attention, and Meyer was not hurt in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

