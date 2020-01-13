Foley Man Hurt in Highway 10 Crash Near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE -- A Foley man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his car on snow-covered roads Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Daniel Jurek was westbound on Highway 10 in Clear Lake just before 8:00 a.m. when the crash happened.

The patrol says Jurek spun out on a curve, entered the right ditch and rolled.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

