Two People Hurt In Becker Crash
BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Becker Monday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:25 p.m. a car driven by 60-year-old Patrick Fleck of Sauk Rapids was going east on Highway 10, and an SUV driven by 20-year-old Tyler Lewis of Becker was going south on Hancock Avenue when they collided.
Both Fleck and Lewis were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
