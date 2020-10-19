Two Hurt in Highway 10 Crash in Becker

BECKER -- Two people were hurt when their cars collided in Becker Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Kyle Huhta of Big Lake was westbound on Highway around 12:45 p.m. when the collision happened.

Huhta was approaching the Rolling Ridge Road intersection when the patrol says 77-year-old Doris Holthusen of Becker entered the highway and was struck by Huhta's car.

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.