Woman Hurt in Highway 10 Crash Near Rice

RICE -- A Little Falls woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 south of Rice Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 47-year-old Mohamed Said Mabrukh of Waite Park was in the left lane of eastbound Highway 10 around 11:15 a.m. when a second eastbound vehicle in the right lane approached. The patrol says the driver of the second vehicle was 18-year-old Kaltumo Sharif Abdiladif.

Troopers say Abdiladif went to switch into the left lane, sideswiped Mabrukh's car, went off the road and rolled.

Abdiladif was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mabrukh was not hurt.