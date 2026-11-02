Central Minnesota Braces For Two To Three Inches Of Rain Through Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain moved in Monday morning, and we'll have this wet weather stick with us through Wednesday night.
The heaviest rain this week is expected over central Minnesota, where 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected, with isolated higher amounts.
Periods of heavy rain Monday into Monday night may lead to localized minor flooding in western and central Minnesota.
So far during the fall months of September, October, and November combined, St. Cloud has received 6.53 inches of rain, which is 0.86 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 21.15 inches of precipitation, which is 5.14 inches below normal.
We've had no snow so far this season in St. Cloud, which is 1.2 inches below normal.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton