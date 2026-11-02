UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain moved in Monday morning, and we'll have this wet weather stick with us through Wednesday night.

The heaviest rain this week is expected over central Minnesota, where 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected, with isolated higher amounts.

Periods of heavy rain Monday into Monday night may lead to localized minor flooding in western and central Minnesota.

So far during the fall months of September, October, and November combined, St. Cloud has received 6.53 inches of rain, which is 0.86 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've had 21.15 inches of precipitation, which is 5.14 inches below normal.

We've had no snow so far this season in St. Cloud, which is 1.2 inches below normal.