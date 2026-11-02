MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a rollover on the interstate.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Aja McCabe of Maple Grove was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Monticello when her vehicle left the road and rolled.

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McCabe was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted.