Vehicle Rolls On Interstate 94 Near Monticello Early Monday Morning
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a rollover on the interstate.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Monday.
Thirty-year-old Aja McCabe of Maple Grove was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Monticello when her vehicle left the road and rolled.
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McCabe was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton