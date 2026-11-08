ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Area high school kids will help a local music group's concert come alive on Monday night. The St. Cloud Municipal Band will be joined by over 20 high school musicians in presenting the organization's fall concert as part of its Band Ambassadors program.

High Schoolers And Longtime Players Share A Stage Monday Night

Municipal Band Conductor Andrew Nelson says it is the sixth time the group has partnered with area high school kids to present a concert:

"We just think it's a really, really great way for kids to experience lifelong music-making in a real way. I mean, they're sitting next to people who have been playing for a long time."

The student musicians come from Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Milaca High School, and more each year to play with the Municipal Band.

Band Ambassadors Join The Municipal Band For A Night Of Classics

The theme for the concert is Band Classics. Nelson says audience members will recognize most of the numbers, which can be a bit challenging:

"Well, we like to have the music be kind of meaty, if you will, when we have the ambassadors come with us, and we thought it might be nice for the high school kids to play some really classic band literature. Some of this stuff is pretty demanding and sometimes a little bit out of reach for high school kids, so if they're sitting next to us, they can certainly do it, and it's a great way for them to experience some really significant band literature, and of course the audience is going to love it cause it's all classic stuff."

Some of the pieces the band will play are Country Gardens, Emperata Overture, Cake Walk, and Stars and Stripes Forever.

The show takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts and costs $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and is Free for students 17 years old and younger.

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