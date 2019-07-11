Concert Series Kicks Off at St. Cloud’s Oldest Park [GALLERY]

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- An annual summer concert series kicked off at the oldest park in St. Cloud on Thursday night.

The St. Cloud Municipal Band performed patriotic tunes at this year’s first Music in Barden Park event.

Barden Park was established in 1855, back before St. Cloud was even a city.

Yoga was offered in the park before the show, and root beer floats were available during the concert.

The free events run from 7:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will be held on Thursdays from now until the middle of August.

Music in Barden Park Performance Schedule:

July 18th: Meire Grove Band

July 25th: St. Cloud Municipal Band

August 1st: Annandale Community Band

August 8th: Rock City Jazz

August 15th: St. Cloud Municipal Band