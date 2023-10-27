New Vinyl Week Of October 23

There are a ton of new vinyl records being released every week. Here are the records that caught my eye, or I am looking forward to, if I have not run out and grabbed them already.

Canned Heat - Boogie with Canned Heat: A reissue of their 1968, 2nd studio album. Reissues are always fun, especially when the original is hard to find, or you just can't find it at all.

Eric Clapton - Clapton Chronicles, The Best of Eric Clapton: Features his greatest hits from the 1980's and 1990's. Originally released in 1999, it is the first time on vinyl for this album.

Bruce Hornsby - Spirit Trail: A three LP set for the album's 25th Anniversary.

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV: Reissue of original 1971 release on limited edition clear vinyl.

Motley Crue - Shout at the Devil: Two different reissue editions to choose from of their 1983 second studio album. You can get it on a limited edition picture disc (I always love picture discs. I think they are really fun). Or you can get it on a limited edition color vinyl box set that comes with 2cds, and bonus 7" records.

Nirvanna - In Utero: Two different versions to choose from. First, is a 30th anniversary reissue that comes with a bonus 10" record. The second option is the 8LP deluxe box set.

The next two are not classic rock but two fun albums I had to share.

Duran Duran - Danse Macabre: 16th studio album from the UK New Wave artists. The album is Halloween inspired with 3 new songs, reimagined classics, and covers of Talking Heads, Rolling Stones, and others. You can find it on Smog colored vinyl, and former bandmates Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo join on a couple of songs. I am a big Duranie so had to include this one. I grabbed a copy and listed to it twice already.

"Macho Man" Randy Savage - Be A Man: Yes, that Randy Savage. The WWE Hall of Famer released this album in 2003. The title track is a dig at Hulk Hogan, and the song Perfect Friend was written as a tribute to "Mr. Perfect" Curt Henning. You can add this one to your collection on orange vinyl.

There is much more out there to choose from this week. You can find the new vinyl at these great independent music stores: Electric Fetus (I miss the St. Cloud Electric Fetus), Down In The Valley, or Cheapo Records/Discs.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands