Four-Day Common Roots Music Festival Wraps Up Saturday [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Music filled the air in downtown St. Cloud Saturday as the 2022 Common Roots Festival entered its final frame.

Each year the event features performances by dozens of local musicians sponsored by area businesses as well as a bazaar highlighting different food and craft vendors. This year’s bazaar was held on St. Germain Street against the backdrop of live music.

Get our free mobile app

The festival was started in 2017 during road construction on 5th Avenue as a way to support local businesses and artists. All of the money raised from t-shirt and button sales goes back to the musicians.

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On