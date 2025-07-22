Experience The Excitement Of K-pop At New Convention
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new convention coming to St. Paul promises to take the state by storm. KPOPMINNECON is a high-energy, all-day convention to celebrate all things K-POP or Korean popular music.
What is K-pop?
K-pop is characterized by catchy melodies, choreography, and features groups of singers, rappers, and dancers. KPOPMINNECON will have live performances, influencer meet-ups, dance competitions, exclusive merchandise, and more.
President of MNKPOPCONNECT, Toby Vang, says KPOPMINNECON is more than just an event; it's a vibrant celebration of the passionate, creative K-Pop community right here in the Midwest, and whether you are a long-time fan or new to the genre, it is a can't-miss experience. KPOPMINNECON will take place on September 6th at the St. Paul RiverCentre, and tickets are on sale now at kpopminnecon.com and on Ticketmaster.
