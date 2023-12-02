LOOK: Your New Vinyl Releases For This Week

After a week off due to Black Friday, your new vinyl update is back. Here are the items that caught my eye this week.

--ABBA – The Visitor: The 8th studio album from the Swedish super group originally released in 1981. Being rereleased with an OBI Strip housed in a gatefold sleeve.

--COLLECTIVE SOUL – 7-Year Itch: The greatest hits or best of album from the group being released on vinyl for the first time. It covers their music from ’94 – ’01 and has most of their big songs like Gel and December on black/gray vinyl.

--SHERYL CROW – Tuesday Night Music Club: Sheryl Crow’s debut album is being re-released on vinyl for its 30th Anniversary. There isn’t anything special about it other than back on vinyl for the first time since the Record Store Day 2018 version.

--PETER GABRIEL – I/O: The latest studio release from the former Genesis lead singer getting its vinyl release. The album came out on cd the other month already. You can pick it up in the Bright Side Mix, or Dark Side Mix version.

--OUTFIELD – Play Deep: The Group’s breakthrough album from 1985 is available on vinyl again for the first time. Being rereleased on purple vinyl, it features their songs Your Love and Say It Isn’t So.

--ROLLING STONES – December’s Child (Any Everybody’s): Rerelease of the band’s fifth studio album originally recorded between 1963 and 1965 and released in 1965. It features their songs Get Off Of My Cloud, and As Tears Go By. Interesting trivia, the band originally didn’t like As Tears Go By and gave/sold the song to Marianne Faithful who ended up having a hit with it. After Faithful’s success, the band revisited the song and recorded it for December’s Child.

--STEELY DAN – Gaucho: Rerelease of the band’s seventh studio album from 1980. It took them over a year to record and they used more than 42 studio musicians in the process. The LP was nominated for three Grammy Awards and won Best Engineered Recording – Non-Classical.

--DURAN DURAN – Pop Trash: My “had to include it” pick for this week, on vinyl for the first time, Pop Trash is the only album not to feature original bass player John Taylor on it. Technically Taylor was not part of the Medazzaland LP but he had recorded a few of the songs with the band before his hiatus. Pop Trash features one of the band’s best ballads in "Someone Else Not You", and the funky fun "Hallucinating Elvis." You can get it on standard vinyl or limited edition picture disc.

Find all of these and other great new vinyl releases at your favorite record store like the Electric Fetus or Down In The Valley.

