ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local group will inspire you to channel your inner hero on Thursday. The St. Cloud Municipal Band (SCMB) will present its Spring concert, Heroic Music, on Thursday at Tech High School in St. Cloud. The show will feature inspiring music dedicated to the heroes we see every day, in movies, and more.

The group is also playing at Bandwidth Festival in St. Paul on Sunday.

Director Andrew Nelson says it is fun and exciting music to listen to and for the band to play:

"To be honest, I was inspired by just listening to the old Superman music. The original theme from the 1978 film, and I so wanted to do that piece of music, and I thought, why can't we just do a whole concert based on the concept of heroic, and so I think anybody who has a chance to come to this is really, really going to enjoy every single thing they hear."

He says the band has a great music committee that helps decide the theme for all its concerts.

The SCMB can trace it roots as far back as 1861.

In addition to the Superman theme, the show features songs like Everyday Heroes, Hymn to the Fallen, and Coronation March from Star Wars. Nelson says there are all kinds of heroes, so the band had a lot of tough choices to make when picking the songs:

"We have a piece by Julie Drew that's really enchanting, entitled "Our Cast Aways" which is about people who rescue pets, and you know who are bigger heroes than those people really in a way. We have a piece called "Black Granite," which is in salute to the black granite on the memorial in Washington D.C. for Vietnam Veterans, so you'd be surprised how much music has a heroic tie."

Nelson says the band really excels in playing music when it is wrapped around a theme like this. Heroic Music takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and costs $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and, new for this show, it is Free for students 17 years old and younger.

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Andrew Nelson of the St. Cloud Municipal Band, PHOTO courtesy of Joel Butkowski/St. Cloud Municipal Band. Andrew Nelson of the St. Cloud Municipal Band, PHOTO courtesy of Joel Butkowski/St. Cloud Municipal Band. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Joel Butkowski/St. Cloud Municipal Band. PHOTO courtesy of Joel Butkowski/St. Cloud Municipal Band. loading...

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