Experience A Night Of Hollywood Hits With The SCMB
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can spend a musical night at the movies in St. Cloud on Thursday. The St. Cloud Municipal Band (SCMB) will perform its fall concert titled "A Night at the Movies" at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Municipal Band is over 150 years old, tracing its roots back to 1861
The concert will feature songs from some of Hollywood's biggest hits and animated favorites like Star Wars, E.T., Frozen, and How to Train Your Dragon. The show will have some unexpected movie themes that the audience is sure to love as well. SCMB's Conductor, Andrew Nelson, says the concert has universal appeal to everyone regardless of their musical taste, and it's likely at some point, everyone has been inspired or emotionally moved by a movie soundtrack.
Andrew Nelson is also the Director of Bands for Milaca High School
He says the audience will have as much fun hearing the music as the band is having playing it. The St. Cloud Municipal Band's "A Night at the Movies" takes place at 7:00 p.m. and costs $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for students. Use this link to purchase tickets.
