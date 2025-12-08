LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Five bands from the Central Minnesota area will join forces for one big concert on Monday night. The Gathering of Waters Band Festival in Little Falls will see the St. Cloud Municipal Band (SCMB) team up with the Central Lakes Wind Symphony from Central Lakes College for the 4th year.

What other bands are performing at the festival?

Joining them this year are the Little Falls High School Wind Ensemble, the Little Falls Middle School's 8th-grade Wind Ensemble, and the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Band. St. Cloud Municipal Band Director Andy Nelson says, "It is a really exciting night of music making that features bands from a variety of age groups, and it is always special when you can have younger band members see that music is really a life-long endeavour."

How will the concert take place, and what are some of the songs they will play?

Each band will perform a few pieces on its own, and then at the end, all the band members will combine into one large group to play a classic John Philip Sousa march. Some of the numbers the groups will play include Springtime Ride by Erika Svanoe, Holden Village Vespers by Shirley Mier, and Latina by F. Bencriscutto. The Gathering of Waters Band Festival takes place at 7:00 p.m. in the Little Falls High School's Charles D. Martin Auditorium and is free to attend.

