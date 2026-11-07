ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can kick off your 2027 with some high-octane action when a special show makes its Minnesota debut. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is bringing its Holiday Live Tour to St. Paul's Grand Casino Arena on January 1st.

WWE Holiday Live Tour Lands In Minnesota For The First Time

It will be the first time the Holiday Tour will be held in the state. Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are scheduled to battle it out as part of the show, such as the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and more. St. Paul is also the first stop in the eleven-city tour.

Tickets For WWE's Holiday Live Tour In St. Paul On Sale This Week

Tickets for WWE's Holiday Live Tour go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, and a presale is available on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. as well.

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images