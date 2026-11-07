It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at area stores already, and one local shop is celebrating in a big way all weekend. Woods Farmer Seed and Nursery in Waite Park is holding its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday and Sunday.

Woods Farmer Seed And Nursery Welcomes The Season All Weekend

The annual showcase features specials on holiday knickknacks and standalones, ornaments, artificial Christmas trees, and more. Owner Morgan Franzwa says there is a ton going on at the Open House:

In addition to all the decorating ideas and specials, the open house has cookies, popcorn, coffee, and hot cider.

Woods Garden Show Talk Turns To Bulbs, Berries And Roses

Morgan was live in the WJON Studio for the Woods Garden Show that airs every other Saturday in the 8:00 a.m. hour. Besides the Open House, we talked about fall plant care. One listener emailed in asking about the best time to cut back their peonies. Another asked about the best cover for strawberry plants:

Morgan gave tips on cover for other berry plants as well as roses and wrapping trees.

She also talked about how it is not too late to get those bulbs in the ground, like tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and even garlic. Morgan offers up gardening tips, decorating ideas, and tackles listener gardening questions every other Saturday opposite Table Talk at WJON. You can listen to the entire show from Saturday below, and email us here with questions for the next show on November 21st.

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