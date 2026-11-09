MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new direct flight to Hawaii starts Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

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The Metropolitan Airports Commission and Delta Air Lines are celebrating the nonstop connection between MSP and the island of Maui's Kahului Airport, Hawaii's second-busiest airport.

Live music, Hawaii-themed treats and a ribbon-cutting will mark Delta's first Maui departure from MSP, scheduled for just before noon Monday.

The new long-haul service will double MSP's direct routes to the Aloha State, with Delta already operating daily year-round service to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the island of Oahu.

The Maui service will operate five times weekly through the core winter season, with additional flights during peak holiday and spring break periods.