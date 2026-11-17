ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A discussion on data centers dominated Monday night's St. Cloud City Council meeting, which lasted for about five hours.

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Two public hearings on the agenda addressed amending the city's Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code when it comes to data centers.

Over two dozen residents spoke out against allowing data centers in the city.

Currently, the city doesn't have any regulations in place that would prevent a large data center. The proposed amendments would have put strict restrictions in place.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission previously held a public hearing and a follow-up discussion before approving the amendments.

Read More: St. Cloud Planning Commission Votes On Data Center Rules |

The City Council ultimately voted 4-3 against adopting the amendments. Instead, they want the city to look into a one-year moratorium on data centers and communications facilities. The introduction of a public hearing on that plan will be made at the December 7th City Council meeting, with the Public Hearing to be held on December 21st.

Mayor Jake Anderson noted that if the one-year moratorium fails, the city will continue to have no safeguards against data centers in place. The process would have to start all over again and go back to the Planning Commission.