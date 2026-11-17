ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson updated the city's proposed budget for next year at Monday night's council meeting.

The proposed property tax rate increase, unrelated to the new fire station referendum, has decreased to 3%, down from the initial proposal of 3.75% in August.

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Why The Adjustment

Anderson says the decrease is due in large part to the Building Permit Fee/Cost Recovery Ordinance the council passed this fall. Also, the city has finalized the purchase agreement with Gate City Bank on the former District 742 property along Division Street.

Anderson says the city does also have to add another estimated $270,000 to next year's budget for the 2027 Special Election for the U.S. Senate Seat currently held by Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar.

The City Council will vote on the final budget in December.

Enterprise Budget Adjustments

Anderson also updated the City Council on the Enterprise Budget for 2027. He's proposing a Water Utility monthly increase of $1.45 and a Street Light Utility of .25 cents. Those increases would generate about $900,000 and $120,000 to help fund upcoming city projects. Water Utility Improvements need about $26 million in upgrades in 2028.