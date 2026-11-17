ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local high school is giving people a taste of Broadway this weekend. St. Cloud Tech High School's Theater is putting on the hit show Mamma Mia.

Tech Students Sing ABBA For A Weekend Of Shows

Thirty-four students will take the stage to help bring the show to life. About a third of the cast are seniors. Mamma Mia follows the story of a young woman's quest to find her father before her wedding on a Greek island, and features hit songs from the 70s supergroup ABBA, like the title track, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), and Dancing Queen.

Mamma Mia Opens Friday At St. Cloud Tech

The Broadway show also inspired two blockbuster movies. The Tech production of Mamma Mia has shows on Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Meg Kathleen Photography Meg Kathleen Photography

Meg Kathleen Photography Meg Kathleen Photography

Meg Kathleen Photography Meg Kathleen Photography

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt