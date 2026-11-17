Tech Students Bring Mamma Mia To The Stage This Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local high school is giving people a taste of Broadway this weekend. St. Cloud Tech High School's Theater is putting on the hit show Mamma Mia.
Tech Students Sing ABBA For A Weekend Of Shows
Thirty-four students will take the stage to help bring the show to life. About a third of the cast are seniors. Mamma Mia follows the story of a young woman's quest to find her father before her wedding on a Greek island, and features hit songs from the 70s supergroup ABBA, like the title track, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), and Dancing Queen.
Mamma Mia Opens Friday At St. Cloud Tech
The Broadway show also inspired two blockbuster movies. The Tech production of Mamma Mia has shows on Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt