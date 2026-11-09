Gas Prices Take A Welcome Dip Across Minnesota This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, while diesel declined in nearly every state.
The national average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August.
Gas Buddy says many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that's a myth. Gas prices have fallen in the 30 days leading up to the election every year since 2006, except 2010, and it's typically seasonal.
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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.18 per gallon.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton