UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, while diesel declined in nearly every state.

The national average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August.

Gas Buddy says many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that's a myth. Gas prices have fallen in the 30 days leading up to the election every year since 2006, except 2010, and it's typically seasonal.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.18 per gallon.