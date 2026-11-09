Semi Rolls Into Median On Highway 23 Near Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A semi-truck driver was hurt in a rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 23 near Paynesville.
Thirty-three-year-old Santos Rodriguez of Willmar was traveling eastbound when the semi struck a barrier and rolled into the median. He was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Paynesville Fire Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Belgrade Police Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.
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