Semi Rolls Into Median On Highway 23 Near Paynesville

Semi Rolls Into Median On Highway 23 Near Paynesville

Lee Voss - WJON

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A semi-truck driver was hurt in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 23 near Paynesville.

Thirty-three-year-old Santos Rodriguez of Willmar was traveling eastbound when the semi struck a barrier and rolled into the median.  He was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Paynesville Fire Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Belgrade Police Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.

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