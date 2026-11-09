PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A semi-truck driver was hurt in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 23 near Paynesville.

Thirty-three-year-old Santos Rodriguez of Willmar was traveling eastbound when the semi struck a barrier and rolled into the median. He was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Paynesville Fire Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Belgrade Police Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.