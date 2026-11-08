STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- An important deadline is coming up for people who recently purchased or moved into a new home. Property Owners who bought a new home within the last twelve months have until December 31st to file an application for homestead.

A Year-End Deadline Worth Knowing About In Stearns County

Stearns County says the classification can affect the amount of property taxes the owner will pay next year and also the person's eligibility for a property tax refund. The homestead application is required by the end of the year if a property owned or occupied by a qualifying relative has undergone a change in use in the past year.

Qualifying relatives can include a parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of the property owner. Once the homestead classification has been approved, people do not need to reapply annually unless requested by the County Assessor.

Stearns County residents can apply online by visiting the county's website. If the property is located in St. Cloud, then people should go to the city's homestead webpage.

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