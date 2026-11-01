Teenage Driver Hospitalized After Crash On Highway 71 Saturday Night

Teenage Driver Hospitalized After Crash On Highway 71 Saturday Night

Paul Habstritt, WJON

BROWERVILLE (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was sent to the hospital after a crash in Browerville Saturday night. The crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 71.

Authorities say an SUV being driven by a 16-year-old girl from Osakis was going south on the highway while a second SUV being driven by 34-year-old Jose Parra of Browerville was going north when they crashed.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to the CentraCare Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Parra was not hurt in the crash. A teenage passenger in the 16-year-old girl's vehicle was also uninjured in the crash.

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Filed Under: browerville
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