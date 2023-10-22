Browerville Woman Hurt In Single Car Crash

EAGLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Clarissa on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:30 p.m. a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Renae Patterson of Browerville was going north on Highway 71 when it left the road. Patterson was taken to the hospital by Browerville Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

