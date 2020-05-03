Two Teens Hurt in Crash in Todd County

BROWERVILLE -- Two teens were hurt in a crash in Browerville Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Highway 71 near 11th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck was going south on Highway 71 when it drifted to the left. Authorities say the truck entered the ditch, vaulted over an approach and rolled.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck, and his passenger, 17-year-old Connor Throener of Swanville, were taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Authorities say neither of the teens was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.