Tom Brady Has a Connection to This Central MN Town

Browerville is a small town of 839 people in Central Minnesota north of Sauk Centre along Highway 71 in Todd County. Browerville was platted in 1882 and was named for Jacob V. Brower. He lived from 1844 - 1905 and was a noted conservationist and is considered to be the father of Itasca State Park and the Minnesota State Park system. Browerville was incorporated in 1884.

Matt Achter Standard Oil 1956 (photo courtesy of Chuck Achter)

To help tell the story of Browerville I was joined by longtime residents Ron and Jane Brown. The original settlement was 3 miles away from what is currently Browerville. The original settlement was called Hartford because it was in Hartford township. When the railroad came in 1882 the settlement moved to be close to the railroad and it was called Browerville. Only 1 building exists today where the town of Hartford once was.

Early settlers of the town were from both Germany and Poland. Jane says the Polish settlers started the first church in Browerville. She indicates that the German settlers started going to the Polish Catholic Church but broke off to form their own Catholic Church. Brown says there were 2 Catholic churches and two Catholic grade schools in the town at one time. The two were St. Peter's (German) and St. Joseph's (Polish) before becoming one, which is Christ the King. Jane and Ron say the Polish and Germans didn't get along well and language was also a barrier.

Memorial Day parade early 1950s (photo courtesy of Chuck Achter)

Some of the early businesses in Browerville include creameries, a pickle factory, bars and a general store. Both Ron and Jane explained the town supported area farmers and farmers supported the town.

Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady has a connection to Browerville. His mother, Galynn is from Browerville and was once the Homecoming queen at Browerville High School. Jane Brown says Galynn went on to become a flight attendant which led her to meet Tom Brady Sr.

Ron and Jane have organized a two day event on Aug 17 and 18, 2024 at the Park Event Center in Waite Park called the "Browerville Connection Reunion". They organized two days of presentations, round table discussions, a talk from the great, great, great grandson of the founder of Browerville, recognition of military and other people from Browerville who have served the town, socializing, meals, and a dance.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ron and Jane Brown, it is available below.