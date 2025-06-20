The town of Princeton, Minnesota is located in both Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties along highways 169 and 95. It has a population of 4,819, is located about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis and 35 miles east of St. Cloud. The majority of the Princeton residents live in Mille Lacs county.

To help tell the story of Princeton I was joined by the President of the Great Northern Depot Museum Barry Schreiber. The Mille County Historical Society is housed in the Great Northern Depot Museum in Princeton.

How the Town was Named

In the winter of 1855 Samuel Ross, Jame W. Gillian, Dorilus Morrison, John S. Prince and Richard Chute platted the town of Princeton. The plat was officially recorded on April 19, 1856. Schreiber indicates the town was named after real estate broker John S. Prince. He says it wasn't named after Princeton University.

The Railroad in Princeton

The settlement really began to grow in 1886 when the railroad came through the community. The first depot in Princeton was a small wooden building. That building was removed for a much larger brick building in 1902. That building still stands today and is the Museum where my interview with Barry Schreiber took place. The Minnesota Auditor in 1902 was R.C. Dunn, a Princeton native. He requested a new brick train depot be built in Princeton from James J. Hill from the Great Northern Railroad. Hill made it happen in less than a year. Schreiber says the Depot was way larger than what of town of its size needed.

Potatoes in Princeton

The rail line that came through Princeton and went to Long Siding, Pease and Milaca was called the Milaca line. Many early settlers were farmers and the crop of choice was often potatoes. Other crops included corn and tobacco. Princeton also had a logging industry with many white pine trees, like nearby Milaca. Schreiber says once the trees were cut down, logging went away in Princeton. The Princeton area later became a good location for dairy farming and were famous for their butter production.

Heritage of Early Settlers

The heritage of the early settlers varied quite a bit. Schreiber says the most common country of origin of the early settlers was German.

Princeton Downtown

Princeton had a classic downtown with many buildings built in the 1880s. Schreiber says many of those buildings were taken down in 1982 to make way for a parking lot for a strip mall.

Schreiber says at one time Princeton had 5 butcher shops, bars, restaurants, a general store, clothing stores, and tailor shops. He says the town supported the agricultural community.

Changes to Highway 169

After World War II the dependence on the railway was winding down and roads and the automobile industry was taking over. Schreiber says at one time the road going through downtown Princeton was the primary road going north for people from the Twin Cities going to their cabin. In the 1960s Highway 169 became a 4-lane divided highway on the west end of town and traffic in downtown Princeton diminished. Schreiber says in the 1970s the railroad was dying in Princeton and the tracks were torn up by 1980.

Big Employers

Key employers in Princeton today include Crystal Cabinet Works, who employs more than 500 people, Fairview Northland Hospital, with more than 1,000 employees, and Princeton High School. Princeton has many commercial chains including a Coborn's Grocery Store, a Walmart, a McDonald's and more.

City Celebrations

The primary city celebration in Princeton is Rum River Days, which takes place in early June every year. The festival includes a variety of events, including the Rum River Festival 5K, the Medallion Hunt, the City-Wide Garage Sale, and a parade. The World's Largest Rubber Duck was also be on display during the festival this year.

Princeton is also the home of the Mille County Fair. The dates of the fair this year are August 6-11. The fairgrounds also houses the Princeton Motor Speedway.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry Schreiber, click below.