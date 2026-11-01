ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is once again mourning the passing of an animal friend. The Zoo says Skeeter the giraffe was humanely euthanized earlier this week after a decline in health related to arthritis.

Skeeter was a member of the zoo's family for 16 years and leaves behind a legacy of eight calves and countless connections with staff and visitors. The zoo says Skeeter's arthritis increasingly limited his mobility and made it hard for him to lie down and rest comfortably.

Skeeter The Giraffe Leaves Lasting Mark On Como Zoo And Community

Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar says it is hard to put into words what Skeeter meant to the zoo community:

"Skeeter was everyone's giraffe. He was our tallest animal, our largest by weight, and I would argue our most charismatic. He inspired countless children with his soulful eyes and the excited way he took snacks. For some people, knowing Skeeter even helped inspire a change in careers."

Officially known as Sgt. "Skeeter" Spaulding C.P.A., Skeeter came to Como Zoo in 2010 from Jacksonville Zoo when he was a little over one year old. He became an instant hit at the zoo, building countless memories for visitors, including at least two surprise marriage proposals.

Skeeter joins Jambo the Sumatran orangutan, Pickles the ostrich, and Mumford the lion as animal friends the zoo and visitors have had to say goodbye to in 2026.

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt