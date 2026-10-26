ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two adorable new friends have joined the family at a St. Paul zoo. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has welcomed two baby nyalas to its list of residents.

New Nyala Calves Bring Joy To Como Park Zoo This Fall

A male named Hubert was born on October 3rd to mom Stevie, and a female baby was born on October 23rd to first-time mom Meadow. The female calf has not been named yet. Hubert and Stevie are now out in their public indoor habitat so people can see them, but Meadow and her baby are continuing to bond behind the scenes. Ollie is the proud papa of both new calves.

Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar says nyala calves are absolutely adorable with their big ears and beautiful striped coats, and having two arrive so close together makes this an especially exciting time.

Como Zoo Introduces Hubert And Unnamed Female Nyala To Guests

The zoo says the honor of naming the baby girl nyala will go to Como's volunteers during a Volunteer Recognition event on November 5th. Hubert's name was picked by guests at Como Friends' "Como After Hours" event held on October 22nd from three choices.

The other two choices were LeRoy and Gary. Como Zoo will share updates about the new arrivals on its website and other social media channels going forward.

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Sparky Seal In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt