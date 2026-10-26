Como Zoo Welcomes Two Baby Nyalas Born Just Weeks Apart
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two adorable new friends have joined the family at a St. Paul zoo. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has welcomed two baby nyalas to its list of residents.
New Nyala Calves Bring Joy To Como Park Zoo This Fall
A male named Hubert was born on October 3rd to mom Stevie, and a female baby was born on October 23rd to first-time mom Meadow. The female calf has not been named yet. Hubert and Stevie are now out in their public indoor habitat so people can see them, but Meadow and her baby are continuing to bond behind the scenes. Ollie is the proud papa of both new calves.
Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar says nyala calves are absolutely adorable with their big ears and beautiful striped coats, and having two arrive so close together makes this an especially exciting time.
Como Zoo Introduces Hubert And Unnamed Female Nyala To Guests
The zoo says the honor of naming the baby girl nyala will go to Como's volunteers during a Volunteer Recognition event on November 5th. Hubert's name was picked by guests at Como Friends' "Como After Hours" event held on October 22nd from three choices.
The other two choices were LeRoy and Gary. Como Zoo will share updates about the new arrivals on its website and other social media channels going forward.
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