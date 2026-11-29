ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new event at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory will celebrate bison and the people working to restore the animal to Minnesota prairies. Como's Bison Bash has an array of kids' activities and more, all for free on December 5th and 6th.

Kids Can Be Zookeepers At Como Bison Bash

Kids can dig through tables of pretend snow to find the grasses below and learn how the bison got their nickname of "snowplows" of the Great Plains." Other activities include the Zookeeper Relay, where kids do the chores of zookeepers like prepping food and scooping pretend poop, dressing like a bison, and sending their worries to the moon with the "To the Moon and Back" giant paper mache moons by artist Aaron Dysart.

Como's Bison Bash Has Trading Cards And Improv

Plus, they can get the set of four trading cards featuring Como's bison, Ruby, Yoshi, Bogo, and Aunt Bea. Malcalester College's Improv group will be on hand for a show on Sunday as well.

Guests can also meet representatives from the Minnesota Bison Collaborative and learn how conservation organizations, government agencies, and tribal nations are working together to restore bison to Minnesota's prairies. Como's Bison Bash runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both the 5th and 6th.

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Sparky Seal In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt